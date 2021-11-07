Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.61 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

