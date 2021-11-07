Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,766. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

