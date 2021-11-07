Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 248.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,054 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Outset Medical worth $21,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after buying an additional 476,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,444 shares of company stock worth $9,278,569 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of OM stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.