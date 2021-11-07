Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $215.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 105.00%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

