Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Raised to $92.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of PCRX opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

