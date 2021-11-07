PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ PAE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 2,431,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Get PAE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on PAE in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.