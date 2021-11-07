Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:PANW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,212. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $239.25 and a 1 year high of $519.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.44 and a 200-day moving average of $412.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,665,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 155.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

