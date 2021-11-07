Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 239.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,158,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 551,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 445,559 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,862,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,468.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 238,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.