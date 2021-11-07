Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $109.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

