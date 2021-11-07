Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Upwork were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $187,125.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $3,229,812 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -196.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.