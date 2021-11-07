Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $657,000 in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JOYY by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth $13,194,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 464,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

YY stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.82. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.12%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

