Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $739,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in KB Home by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth $240,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

