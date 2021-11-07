Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $764,000 in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $345,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

