Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 231.71 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 597.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

