Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

PANL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.