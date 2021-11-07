Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $127.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

