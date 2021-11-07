Parachute (PAR) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $1.62 million and $250,923.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00040211 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,655,936 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

