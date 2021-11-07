Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of PASG stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 232,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 39.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

