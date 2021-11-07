Paula Russell Sells 2,000 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OC opened at $95.38 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

