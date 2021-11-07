Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.36% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.17. Paya has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paya by 152.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paya in the third quarter valued at $39,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paya by 154.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Paya by 59.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

