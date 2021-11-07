Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $595.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $595.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $536.88.
Shares of PAYC opened at $504.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.59 and a 200 day moving average of $423.83. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
