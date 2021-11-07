Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $595.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $595.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $536.88.

Shares of PAYC opened at $504.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.59 and a 200 day moving average of $423.83. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

