Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Issues Earnings Results

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PCTY traded down $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.00. The stock had a trading volume of 776,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,023. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.51. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.05.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

