PaySign (PAYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. PaySign has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect PaySign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. PaySign has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $100,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,555 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,353 over the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PaySign stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 1,418.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of PaySign worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

