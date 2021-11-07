Paytomat (PTI) Market Capitalization Tops $42,281.61

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Paytomat has a total market cap of $42,281.61 and $30.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00085434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.71 or 0.07373000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.00 or 1.00373757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022210 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

