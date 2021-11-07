PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Releases Earnings Results

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

Shares of PCTI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. 92,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

Get PCTEL alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.