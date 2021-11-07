PEAKDEFI Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 2% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $248.17 million and $1.00 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00102236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,396,934,207 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,433,414 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.