Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $112.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $148.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.97.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

