PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,454 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.40% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $92,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFSI opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.