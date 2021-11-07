PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

