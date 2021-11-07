Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $285.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,742.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

