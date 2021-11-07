Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,586,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

