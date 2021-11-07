Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,633,332 Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,633,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,349,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36. Zymergen Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymergen Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

