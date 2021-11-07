Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $121.87 Million Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,751,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 116,168 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 4.33% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $121,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 189,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of RCKT opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.