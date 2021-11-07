Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Issues Earnings Results

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.70. 282,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,179. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

PWP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

