Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.380-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $749 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.71 million.Perficient also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.930 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.24. 1,141,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,643. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

