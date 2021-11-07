PERI Finance (PERI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $246,810.00

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. PERI Finance has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $246,810.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00084432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00082603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00100041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.65 or 0.07344780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,136.73 or 0.99872017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022117 BTC.

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,384,645 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PERI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PERI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

