Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Personalis updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.510-$-1.490 EPS.

Shares of PSNL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,832. Personalis has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Personalis alerts:

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Personalis worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSNL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.