Peter C. Underwood Sells 6,575 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

