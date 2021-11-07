Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PETS. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 523.13 ($6.83).

PETS stock opened at GBX 494.40 ($6.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 492.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 794.37.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

