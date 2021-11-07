Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.60.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,741. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $70.13 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

