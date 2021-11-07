Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.13 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

