Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $32.24, but opened at $34.19. Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 954 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $4,549,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $7,638,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

