Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 132.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 927,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,407. The stock has a market cap of $284.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

