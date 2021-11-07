Piper Sandler Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Raymond James increased their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $82.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

