Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Planet Fitness updated its FY21 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

