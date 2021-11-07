Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

