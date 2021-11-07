Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.36.

NYSE PLNT opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,675,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $40,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

