Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poly reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. The company continues to experience tightness in its supply chain, which, in turn, could hurt near-term visibility. It depends on a limited group of suppliers for critical hardware components. Poly faces stiff competition across all end markets, which often leads to intense price wars. It has a huge debt burden and seems to be under pressure to meet its financial obligations. Poly faces risks associated with product development. Fluctuations in commodity pricing for various components pose another concern. High research and development costs strain its margins further. However, the company remains focused on managing its profitability while continuing to invest in areas of accelerating growth.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Plantronics stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Plantronics has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

