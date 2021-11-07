Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.09. 266,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,271. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on POLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

