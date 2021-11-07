Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 1,329,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,433 shares of company stock worth $917,897 in the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

